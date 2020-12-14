Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn cameras will improve transparency, accountability and security of the frontline and the public

Public safety organisations worldwide are seeing increasing challenges and greater demands on resources. In Romania, the Border Police have seen a significant increase in the number of people crossing the country's border checkpoints. According to the 2019 activities report published by the Romanian Border Police, the number grew by 10.7 in 2019 in comparison to 2018 and 19,384 illegal acts were detected, including illegal border crossings, smuggling of goods and customs fraud. To increase efficiency, protect their personnel and enhance accountability, the Romanian Border Police has invested in more than 3,000 Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn cameras. These will be deployed alongside back-end evidence management software, VideoManager, across the force.

The Romanian Border Police are responsible for approximately 3,150 km of borders, dealing with a variety of challenges, from securing and controlling the state borders to ensuring the interests of the Romanian state.

"It is a priority for our institution that during specific control missions at the country borders, both the Romanian border police officer who is enforcing the law and any citizen who is complying and crossing the border, feel protected and respected. Using the new body-worn camera solution will help to prove that the border police officer is managing the operational situation with impeccable conduct, and at the same time, the citizens and individuals crossing can feel protected", stated the General Inspector of the Romanian Border Police, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute.

"According to our customers, body-worn camera technology has proven to be an invaluable tool for frontline officers to increase transparency. It helps to ensure the accountability of all parties by capturing objective evidence and assisting in the prosecution of cases", said Michael Kaae, regional vice president of Europe at Motorola Solutions.

The Motorola Solutions VB400 body-worn camera is lightweight and rugged. It offers up to 12 hours of battery life, enough to last for an entire shift. With a full 1080p HD wide-angle lens, the body-worn camera accurately captures the wearer's viewpoint to deliver transparency. From initial camera recording to capturing relevant interactions and footage for prosecution, this solution delivers end-to-end functionality. It features Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth Sensor Monitoring to deliver a powerful mix of capabilities to live stream from the camera to VideoManager, allowing fast response by the control room team and increasing situational awareness.

Motorola Solutions has been a trusted partner for public safety organisations in Romania for over 25 years, providing highly reliable and secure TETRA digital radio solutions, including networks, radios and services. Earlier this year, the General Inspectorate for the Romanian Police, the national police force and main civil law enforcement agency in Romania, signed a contract for an integrated body-worn camera solution consisting of 12,000 VB400 body-worn cameras and back-end VideoManager software.

