RPM Vehicle Systems Releases the RPM Drive App

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Vehicle Systems is pleased to announce it has recently updated the RPM Drive App to include multilanguage support and has bolstered track-and-trace capabilities, as well as enhanced the touchless delivery experience.

The RPM Drive App gives customers and vehicle carriers in North America and throughout Europe the opportunity to manage their freight efficiently. With the app's simple user interface and overall user experience, drivers can quickly scan VINs, capture signatures, and use their mobile-device camera to accurately report damages. Several other unique features of the app include faster payment processing, real-time capture of pickup and delivery, geo-fencing capabilities, and GPS-tracking updates. By leveraging these features, along with RPM's world-class technology platform, customers benefit from greater efficiency and transparency in their logistics supply chain.

The newest update's multilanguage support, in addition to English, (Polish, French, Russian, Lithuanian, Spanish, and German) provides streamlined communication between the carrier and our operations team. This allows us to communicate with drivers in their native language. With improved communication, customers and carriers experience a reduction in errors throughout the delivery process, which maximizes efficiencies on both ends.

RPM's CTO, Frank Soehnge, credits the app's success to "All of the features working together, resulting in faster carrier payments and claims management process. The app provides a seamless user experience and creates more efficiency and gains for the customer and the carrier. Our app's latest release ties several manual pick-up and delivery activities into an intuitive, digital process. This way, the drivers can focus on operating safely and efficiently while customers and operations teams benefit from the instant availability of documentation and shipment locations."

ABOUT RPM

RPM is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the world, specializing in freight and finished vehicle transportation. Our core competency is addressing our customer's shipping needs by matching available trucking capacity and meticulously facilitating every transport tender with the very best tech-enabled logistics execution.

We deliver thousands of units per month and are growing rapidly by providing our business partners with a centralized, digitized, and transparent solution to optimize service and cost for virtually all spot and contractual vehicle transportation needs.

In a rapidly changing industry, our mission is to take the complexity out of transportation logistics by creating the best experience for our customers and carriers, while inspiring our employees.

