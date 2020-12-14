Taiwan's Golden Pin Design Award Reveals the 2020 Best Design Winners

TAIPEI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Golden Pin Design Award grand awards ceremony was held in Taipei on December 11, revealing the highest honor - the 24 Best Design winners and 3 Special Annual Award winners for Circular Design and Social Design. Among the winners revealed are exceptional designs from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Poland, while Taiwanese designers came out on top with 20 award wins.

The theme "2020" was chosen for the awards ceremony to symbolize the many abrupt impacts and challenges caused by the pandemic, which has brought our previously rapid global development to a halt, allowing people to take a step back, reflect on the meaning of life, and explore a future trajectory that embraces more sustainable development.

Due to the pandemic, this year's Golden Pin Design Award held both physical selection events and online selection sessions to overcome the limitations of time zone differences and geographical divides and allow jury members in Taiwan and overseas to complete the Preliminary, Secondary, and Final Selections together via the internet.

The star-studded jury of this year's Golden Pin Design Award was made up of eighty-five design professionals from fifteen different countries and regions around the world, and included such luminaries as Fumie Shibata, Eisuke Tachikawa, Marco Casagrande, Sonja Schiefer, Gerald Mark Soto, Nathan Yong, and Aaron Nieh.

Spotlight on Winning Entries

This year's awards saw twenty-four entries emerge from the 83-entry shortlist as winners of the Best. One of the Best Design recipient, a Polish design entry - The History of the Last Judgement by Hans Memling / animation, created by TOFU Studio for the National Museum in Gdansk, was also among the winning entries, receiving the Best Design trophy for its exquisite animation that offers a deep and moving look at the history behind this work of art. With a simple animation style that hides a profound message, the jury praised that this is an animation that touches the heart of viewers.

And another entry from Thailand, Little Shelter Hotel, created by the Department of ARCHITECTURE Co., fuses traditional northern Thai elements with attractive and eye-catching modern styling to create the spatial design for a hotel. The deft use of different mediums bathed in a play of light and shadow brings about the layers and expression of this space and provides a refreshing experience for the senses.

The winning entries also include several created by distinguished companies from Taiwan, including AsusTek Computer and Dare Bikes etc. Final Selection jury member Fumie Shibata noted the high caliber of the designs in this year's Product Design category. This was especially evident in Taiwanese bicycle design, which combined great looks with technological breakthroughs to reinvent an old standby. This year's Best Design winner Dare Bikes' DARE VSRu AEROROAD sports a unique design with fully hidden cable and battery that bedazzled the judges. Finnish architect Marco Casagrande was also impressed by the overall high quality of this year's designs and noted that Taiwanese and Asian design really stood out among the entries.

Heading into its 40th year, the Golden Pin Design Award has attracted a wide range of entries by outstanding designers from around the world since its transformation into an international award in 2014. This year, the award recieved entries from twenty countries and regions around the world. The growing sphere of influence and the steady growth in the number of entries each year have elevated itself to the ranks of authoritative awards not to be missed by global design professionals. For more information, please visit the official website.

