Global scientists call for promoting public scientific literacy

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn:

A TV forum themed "Science in an Uncertain World" was held in Beijing on December 8, co-sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and CGTN Think Tank. Ten Nobel Laureates, 30 top Chinese academicians and 300 young scientists attended both online and off-line, discussing the role of the science and the importance of scientific literacy amid challenges.

The world has faced multiple challenges in 2020, which signifies the importance of science and technology as well as the importance of collaboration. The forum is therefore highly relevant.

On the forum, Huai Jinpeng, Executive Vice President of CAST and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, described the public's scientific literacy as a cornerstone of sound social development and governance. Science education and communication is the fundamental way for the public to understand science, he noted. Huai called for innovation and utilization of all media forms to enhance scientific literacy.

He also said CAST is dedicated to promoting international and intercultural understanding and trust, and is willing to cooperate with its global peers in innovation and efforts to increase scientific literacy so as to contribute to a sustainable world economic recovery, and improving global governance.

President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group Shen Haixiong said that the COVID-19 pandemic has once again proved that all humanity is a community with a shared future. To improve the public's scientific literacy, he added, it's essential to promote an atmosphere that respects, trusts and relies on science, and deepen cooperation between the scientific community and the media.

Tackling global challenges is not only the responsibility of politicians and elites, but a mission for media, scientists and the general public alike, Shen said.

Zhong Nanshan, China's top respiratory expert, reviewed China's experience in fighting COVID-19. He said that adhering to scientific innovation guarantees solutions to the basic science problems concerning the coronavirus.

Nobel Laureates, Chinese academicians including Zhang Boli, and the participating young scientists discussed issues including the prospects of young scientific talents, and the importance and necessity for increasing public scientific literacy. Beyond that, topics like the use of traditional Chinese medicine in public health crises, and the outlook of clean energy were also covered.

They agreed that promoting scientific literacy globally is crucial to coping with challenges including the COVID-19 and climate change, and that scientists should play a more active part in bridging the gap between science and the public. Moreover, they noted, media should be given full play as an important channel of disseminating scientific knowledge and information. They urged the scientific community to stay open-minded and enhance international cooperation.

The event with the 2020 World Conference on Science Literacy has become a platform on science and technology for international organizations. This forum combined CAST and CGTN's respective advantages. Hopefully, such efforts would be extended with further cooperation with CGTN, who is professional in international communications, contributing to the global landscape in science and technology.

