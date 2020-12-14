

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent month-on-month in October.



Manufacturing output rose 2.6 percent monthly in October.



Production in mining and quarrying decreased 1.0 percent and electricity fell 3.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 1.2 percent in October.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 3.2 percent monthly in October and fell 1.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

