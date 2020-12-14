Anzeige
Montag, 14.12.2020
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
PR Newswire
14.12.2020
86 Leser
Castellum acquires classic office building in Västerås for SEK 194 million

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has today acquired a classic office property in the heart of Västerås from the seller Kungsporten. The acquisition price amounts to SEK 194 million. Closing will take place tomorrow, December 15.

The office property Manfred 8 in Västerås is a classic bank, business and office building in the city's most central intersection. The property was built in 1972 for, among other things, a bank and a pharmacy. Today, Nordea Bank, City of Västerås, National Land Survey and Swedish Public Employment Service are the tenants in the distinctive house with its expressive profile.

"Västerås is a growth city with a strong influx and a prosperous business community, and we are really happy with this acquisition in the very heart of the city", states Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB. "The deal contributes to us further increasing our presence in the entire dynamic Mälardalen region."

The business in summary:
Castellum acquires the property Manfred 8 from Kungsporten
Acquisition price: SEK 194 million
Closing date: 15 December 2020
Average contract duration: 2.1 years
Rental value: SEK 16.1 million
Major tenants: Nordea, City of Västerås, Swedish National Land Survey, Swedish Public Employment Service
Rental area and occupancy rate: 8,690 sqm, 90%

For further information please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46.706.947450
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO Castellum AB, +46.31.607474

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-acquires-classic-office-building-in-vasteras-for-sek-194-million,c3253919

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3253919/1347853.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/castellum/i/castellum-saxborn,c2860440

Castellum Saxborn

© 2020 PR Newswire
