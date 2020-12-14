NeutriSci International Inc: NeutriSci's Contract Partner, Tabletz LLC, Provides Update on Product Launch in Japan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRA:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products for the nutraceutical industry, in conjunction with partner, Tabletz LLC, is pleased to update details regarding the launch of the TABLETZ brand in Japan.

On behalf of the Tabletz brand, Masa Ikeda, Tabletz LLC., CEO, provided NeutriSci with the following progress update related to the Tabletz brand.

"I would like to thank NeutriSci and its Board members for the opportunity to provide an update to the shareholders of NeutriSci. I also thank both teams at NeutriSci and Tabletz for their efforts and dedication to this project. The tireless work has helped create an amazing brand, bringing us to the point where we are ready to introduce the product to the Japanese consumer."

"To date, we have been able to establish the foundation for a sustained and long-term foothold in the Japanese marketplace, creating a buzz with our marketing and social media campaigns while building awareness in the community. Our packaging is unique, functional, and unmatched throughout the country. I can say, without hesitation, there is nothing like Tabletz anywhere in Japan, which gives us a distinct first mover advantage over any would be competition."

Masa Ikeda went on to say "The last few months have been a challenge due to the COVID pandemic. Despite this, we have been able to push forward and create an amazing opportunity for our two companies. We have built the packaging, received approvals, procured orders, and readied the network of retail stores in grocery, drug and convenience, that will see the product launched across the country. All that is left is for us to receive is the customs import classification which is expected any day. This is an important final step in our process. We are the first company in Japan to bring this type of product to market. Our one-of-a-kind CBD tablet, with its unique formulation and delivery system, puts our product in a class of its own. Literally. The Japanese health ministry has put the application process for the importation of any new products on hold for the foreseeable future and halted the approval of new CBD products into the Japanese marketplace. This is a tremendous advantage for us as we maximize the first to market opportunity with a product that is different than the oils currently being sold. We anticipate the coming days and weeks ahead to be both exciting and rewarding for our two companies and their shareholders. I believe, based on our product offering, consumer, and retailer feedback as well as extensive pre orders' we will be the best-selling brand in Japan."

"Thank you again and Best Wishes to all for this Holiday Season!" Masa Ikeda, Tabletz LLC., CEO

