Today, December 14, 2020, Latour Industries AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the other shareholders in ALLGON AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ALLGON AB (publ) (ALLG B, ISIN code SE0008374003, order book ID 28738) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.