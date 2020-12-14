Anzeige
Montag, 14.12.2020
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
WKN: A2ALDB ISIN: FR0013176526 
Tradegate
14.12.20
10:03 Uhr
31,900 Euro
+1,080
+3,50 %
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 10:04
A new Valeo innovation for e-mobility is coming on December 15th

PARIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo, a world leader in vehicle electrification, will unveil another breakthrough innovation revolutionizing electric mobility, on December 15th at 1 pm CET (Paris time) on www.valeo.com! It will last less than 10 minutes only.

Save the date Valeo

With this innovation, Valeo reaffirms its reputation as a major player in electric mobility in all its forms.

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384405/Save_the_date_Valeo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343650/Valeo_2020_logo.jpg

Valeo Logo
© 2020 PR Newswire
