Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Announces Receipt of Over $5,500,000 From Exercise of Warrants, Launches New Corporate Website for Future Integrated Healthcare

RECEIPT OF $5,500,000 + FROM THE EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ALLOWS EMPOWER TO CONTINUE TO EXECUTE WITH INCREASED STRENGTH

Empower is pleased to announce the receipt of in excess of $5,500,000 from the exercise of warrants up to December 11, 2020. The proceeds were received over the past four trading days as a result of strong equity market support for the momentum demonstrated by the Company. It serves as an indication of the strength of Empower's shareholder base and its following.

The Company expects to generate meaningful revenue from its current and anticipated sales pipeline over the next 12 months, as well as, receive additional proceeds from further anticipated warrant exercises, the Company is confident it has the war chest necessary to pursue numerous opportunities. KAI medical laboratory continues to expand nationwide in the U.S., Empower is growing physician services and direct access to patients through new clinics expansions and the company will provide dynamic technology-based healthcare services to meet patient needs.

Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower stated, "The timing of these warrant exercises could not be better as we head into our biggest growth phase ever, thanks to rapidly growing demand for our KAI Medical Lab COVID-19 testing solutions, as well as, the impending launch of our FDA approved KAI Saliva Test plus the pending clinic group acquisition in Canada. These proceeds significantly bolster our financial strength, resources and confidence necessary to aggressively pursue our growth strategies in 2021."

EMPOWER LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO BETTER REFLECT COMPANY'S 2021 DIRECTION

The Company is pleased to report that our new website has been launched to reflect the Company's pillars of growth in 2021 and beyond, as well as, our defined vision as follows:

GROWTH PILLARS

Health & Wellness Is Our Purpose - Through our clinics in the US and telemedicine platform, our physicians treat patients in Oregon, Arizona and Washington State. Within this section you can read our statements about integrated care and patient first care.

Diagnostics & Tech Is Our Vision - The October 5th acquisition of Texas-based KAI Medical Laboratory was a significant achievement for Empower, as it firmly and immediately established the science and research side of Empower. In its first month, KAI delivered record revenues and soon after announced its first $1,000,000 COVID-19 testing contract for a major film and television studio.

This section is rich in information for investors that want to better familiarize themselves with the capabilities of KAI Laboratory and COVID-19 testing capabilities that attracted major contracts and R&D initiatives.

We invite all of our shareholders and prospective investors to visit our new website at https://www.empowerclinics.com/

EMPOWER TO COMMENCE VERIFIED DISCUSSIONS BY CEO AND KEY PERSONNEL ON AGORACOM

The Company is commencing discussions on its "CEO Verified Forum" on AGORACOM, which is intended to serve as one of the Company's social media platforms for interaction with current and prospective shareholders.

Steven McAuley added "The growth experienced by Empower over the past 12 months has come from all sources providing the best possible engagement with our clients, followers, investors and all social platforms. I enjoy responding to shareholder inquiries, and the demand for engagement and discussion by investors has grown significantly. Engaging with Agoracom followers is an invaluable tool given our anticipated developments and I look forward to posting my comments and interactions with shareholders."

The Empower Clinics Verified Forum can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics/forums/discussion

About Empower

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients and provide long term value for our shareholders.

