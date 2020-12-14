

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports rose for the second straight month and imports declined in October, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.



Merchandise exports rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.5 percent rise in September. In August, exports fell 3.6 percent.



The latest growth in exports was the largest so far this year.



In October, exports of chemical and agricultural products, and machines and equipment increased, the agency said.



Imports decreased 0.3 percent annually in October, after a 1.1 percent growth in the prior month.



Conditions for exports in December are less unfavorable than in October, the CBS said.



Separately, the CBS reported that industrial entrepreneurs were less pessimistic about exports at the start of the fourth quarter than in the two previous quarters.



The export indicator was -6 versus -10 in the previous three months. In the second quarter, the indicator hit a recent low of -20.



Producers were mainly less gloomy about foreign sales than in the third quarter, the survey found.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

