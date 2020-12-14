Gemserv and Trilliant Partner to Ensure Cyber Security and the Protection of Customer Data

Assuring appropriate security of connected devices to their customers and end-users

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemserv Ltd, an expert provider of professional services, helping clients develop, embed and secure complex digital solutions and Trilliant, a global provider of smart communications solutions in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart energy and smart city space, today announce a partnership to provide enhanced security assurance for Trilliant Head End Software deployments.

With products and service platforms now becoming fully connected, Gemserv has stepped in as a leader in the preparation of security assurance processes and procedures to ensure the robustness of all connection points, be they device components, additional enterprise interfaces or third-party systems.

"We are delighted to be working with Trilliant to ensure that customers, wherever they are, can reap the benefits of smart grid technology in a secure and integrated way" says Alex Goody, Gemserv Chief Executive. "From enabling net zero to become a reality, to improving patient care in their own homes and improving the customer experience for all, Gemserv and Trilliant are delivering a smart future".

As customer connected smart devices become increasingly available, the expectation is for interoperability between systems and devices that provide, for example, better control of energy usage, remote healthcare provision and property monitoring. Ensuring the compatibility of such systems with proven security credentials is becoming a key business driver, although implementation can be complex.

This partnership combines Gemserv's expertise in IoT, smart metering and cyber security with Trilliant's globally proven communications solution. Together, the organizations will provide a turnkey solution that reduces the pain points of IoT system implementation and is backed by the extensive experience of two of the leading industry experts in the fields of IoT, smart grid, and smart metering.

"The Trilliant Head End Software is designed to seamlessly connect power grids, distribution networks, smart meters, smart city, and smart home connected devices, often expanding from the initial platform provider to new service providers," said Andy White, Chairman and CEO for Trilliant. "We put security and data privacy at the heart of our solution and have developed an ethos throughout our business of putting security first. Trilliant welcomes the partnership with Gemserv to provide enhanced security assurance to our customers."

The agreed partnership between Trilliant and Gemserv covers strategy, planning, system implementation, security assurance for design, build and testing phases, as well as continued implementation throughout the long-term deployment and horizontal expansion into new business sectors.

About Trilliant

Trilliant empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things. www.trilliant.com

About Gemserv

Gemserv is an expert provider of professional services in a world driven by data and technology. It is a purpose-driven company, working across multiple sectors, including energy, the public sector and health to tackle today's social and environmental challenges. The business provides consultancy and outsourcing capabilities to make markets work better, to help organisations harness the power of digital transformation and to ensure people's data is better protected and used ethically. www.gemserv.com