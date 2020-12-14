Savage & King Announce King of Shades SHUGS - Sunglasses that Hug

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Will King, best known for founding men's shaving brand King of Shaves in 1993 is delighted to announce the launch of King of Shades SHUGS - Sunglasses that Hug in partnership with his wife and creative director, Tiger Savage.

SHUGS sunglasses are unique, dynamically hugging the head, then auto-folding closed when removed. They feature XPO polarised lenses and are designed & made in the UK.

The design is patent pending and SHUGS launch on a Kickstarter campaign Monday 14thDecember 2020.

The origins of the idea dates back to 2010, when King was wrongly captioned as the "founder of King of Shades" in a photograph taken at a launch party he attended in London with his girlfriend (now wife) advertising creative director, Tiger Savage: "You've got to trademark that!" she exclaimed - he did.

CHANGE A LETTER, LAUNCH A NEW BRAND.

It wasn't until 2016 when the couple started work on their project in earnest, knowing that it would not be sufficient to launch 'just another brand' of conventional eyewear. SHUGS - an acronym for 'Sunglasses that Hug' - are designed and manufactured in the UK. The Koala one-piece frame is unique, unbreakable in normal use, has no mechanical/pivoting hinges to break or work loose, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

King heads up product engineering & sales, Savage is responsible for brand creative & marketing.

KING OF SHADES SHUGS ARE DESIGNED & MADE IN THE UK.

Unlike 99% of all other sunglass brands, SHUGS are made in the UK with the search for a manufacturing partner taking over 3 years. They are suitable for everyone and launch with two style variants, 'KARBON' & 'KANYON' and three polarised oleophobic coated lens finishes; lenses are interchangeable using the Swoptical lens system.

Savage & King comment:

"In 2021, two things we'll all want are sun and a hug - so we're hoping that although launching SHUGS sunglasses has taken so long, our timing is spot on".

SHUGS are available to back on Kickstarter prices starting from £59. More information, including demonstrations of how the SHUGS technology works can be found on the King of Shades website.

Editors:

For more information, please contact Will King via email will@kingofshades.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384422/King_of_Shades_SHUGS.jpg