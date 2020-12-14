The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2020-12-14: ISIN code LT0000650046 --------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB04023C --------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB04023C --------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2020-12-16 --------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2023-08-16 --------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR --------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,4 --------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,350 --------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,328 --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,320 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 421 900 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 115 000 000,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 117 399 369,41 --------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.