On July 22, 2020, the bond loans of Prime Living AB (publ) (under name change to Studentbostäder i Sverige AB) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On October 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a merger agreement under which the Company would acquire all of the shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB. On December 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release with information that the acquisition of shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB had been completed and that the Company, because of the acquisition, had published a company description with, inter alia, an update on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan (PRIME 102, ISIN code SE0009155286, trading code PRIME_102) of Prime Living AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB