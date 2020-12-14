Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M21E ISIN: LV0000100972 Ticker-Symbol: VPN 
Stuttgart
14.12.20
11:28 Uhr
0,256 Euro
+0,008
+3,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR AS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR
VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEF RADIOTEHNIKA RRR AS0,256+3,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.