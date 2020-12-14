The International Cartilage Regeneration Joint Preservation Society, the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research and joint preservation, and Elsevier, a global research publishing and information analytics provider, today announced the launch of a new OPEN ACCESS journal, "The Journal of Cartilage Joint Preservation JCJP

As a free OPEN ACCESS JOURNAL, published quarterly in March, June, Sept. and Dec., no subscription fee is required. To subscribe for free, register at: https://www.cartilagejournal.org/ and access the first issue, planned for March 21, 2021.

"We are excited about launching a new open access journal. It will expand the reach of the most important research in cartilage and will be compliant with cOAlition S requirements in 2021," said ICRS President Tom Minas, MD, at the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida, and professor emeritus at Harvard Medical School. "This new journal will publish ICRS state-of-the-art articles. It will offer authors the opportunity to publish case series, review articles and video technique articles in a timely peer-reviewed manner," he said.

The ICRS and Elsevier are committed to a rigorous editorial process, led by Editor in Chief Lisa A. Fortier, DVM, PhD, and her diverse editorial board. Dr. Fortier said the new journal is unique among medical journals. It will focus on whole-joint health, which seamlessly aligns with the mission of the ICRS, and envisions JCJP achieving a worldwide prominence in the field.

Elsevier Publisher Ginny Pittman commented, "We are delighted that the ICRS has selected Elsevier as its publishing partner for its new open access journal. Elsevier supports cartilage research dissemination through our extensive journal portfolio. JCJP will offer authors a quick, reliable, and high-impact outlet for their work." Pittman added, "We will provide the editorial team with tools to ensure a rapid review and publication timeline--so authors can receive a publication decision and their research can be fast-tracked for online discovery."

Submit manuscripts: https://www.editorialmanager.com/jcjp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005215/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

newsroom@elsevier.com

ICRS Contact:

Stephan Seiler

Executive Director

Cartilage Executive Office GmbH

Phone: +41 44 503 73 70

sseiler@cartilage.org