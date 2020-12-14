Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Komplett neu aufgestellt: Neubewertung jetzt einzige logische Konsequenz!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 12:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mrs Alison McGregor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Fidelity Special Values PLC
b)LEI
549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
GB00BWXC7Y93
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares as a result of a dividend reinvestment
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.10150

This notification relates to 150 shares allotted to Mrs Alison McGregor as result of a dividend reinvestment.

Mrs Alison McGregor's remaining holding is 10,000 shares and Mr Raymond McGregor's remaining holding is 10,000 shares.

d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
150 ordinary shares
£2.10
e)Date of the transaction
2020/12/14
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Enquiries:
Smita Amin, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 836347

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.