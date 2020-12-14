

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's construction output declined at a softer rate in the third quarter, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Construction output fell by a working-day-adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, after a 27.4 percent decline in the second quarter.



Production in building construction decreased 5.8 percent yearly in the third quarter and that of civil engineering declined 1.3 percent.



On a quarterly basis, construction output grew 17.6 percent in the third quarter, after a 5.6 percent rise in the previous three months.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices decreased 12.7 percent annually in October, following an 11.4 percent decline in September.



On a monthly basis, import prices fell 1.3 percent in October, following a 2.9 percent decline in the previous month.



