CRFS, a global leader in RF spectrum monitoring, management and geolocation solutions, together with local partner Tektraco Telecoms, is pleased to announce the completion of a national spectrum management installation for the Malta Communications Authority (MCA).

RFeye Node delivering national RF spectrum monitoring in Malta (Photo: Business Wire)

MCA wanted to find a way to manage national spectrum operations remotely and in an automated and proactive manner, rather than having to reactively investigate and respond to spectrum issues after they occur. By selecting CRFS, MCA now has a system able to continuously monitor all national frequencies and alert the authority to the source of any unauthorised or illegal use which could impact legitimate services. Making use of a modern persistent monitoring and Time Difference Of Arrival (TDOA) geolocation system, rather than relying solely on more traditional manual Direction Finding signal hunting, gives MCA continuous centralised visibility across the country.

CRFS Project Lead, Malcolm Sellars, commented: "Spectrum interference is a significant issue to national interests. Wireless communications are essential in the modern world, and interference means loss of service and loss of revenue for service operators. Furthermore, interference can impact emergency services, airports and national infrastructure, potentially leading to loss of life." Sellars continued: "Getting this project right for MCA was an absolute priority and, working alongside Tektraco, we were able to deliver this vital capability for Malta and MCA".

As an island nation, Malta has to consider seaborne interference carefully, whether it is from transient vessels passing by or ships coming into dock. The CRFS system deployed allows MCA to extend monitoring well out to sea, helping them identify problems quickly and minimising disruption.

Mr. Jesmond Bugeja from MCA commented: "Bringing this project together in such testing times has been a real achievement. From surveying and delivery through to training and commissioning, CRFS and Tektraco have delivered MCA with an enviable set of RF spectrum capabilities. I wish to thank the whole team involved in the realisation of the project."

