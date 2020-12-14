Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reykjavíkurborg 2 Org. no: 5302697609 3 LEI 213800VNZTUTHLESGP19 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RVKNG 40 1 5 ISIN code IS0000032597 6 CFI code D-N-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer REYKJAVIKURBORG/4.50 BD 20400821 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued Opinn amount 10 Total amount 0 previously issued 11 Amount issued at 3.820.000.000 this time 12 Denomination in 1 CSD 13 Listed on Nasdaq Yes Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Equal Installments type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 15, 2020 19 First ordinary August 21, 2021 installment date 20 Total number of 20 installments 21 Installment 1 frequency 22 Maturity date August 21, 2040 23 Interest rate 4,50% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound Simple Interest interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from December 15, 2020 date 32 First ordinary August 21, 2021 coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of 20 coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / Clean Price clean price 37 If payment date No is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index 40 Daily index or monthly index 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 43 Index base date N/A Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 48 Additional The bonds are issued to finance green projects in information accordance to the Green Bond Framework. For full information on the bonds this Term-sheet must be read in conjunction with the Green Bond Framework, issue description, appendix-Term Sheet, and the second opinion from second opinion provider (Cicero's second opinion). The aforementioned documents and other key documents are available for viewing at the Issuer's website; https://reykjavik.is/graen-skuldabref-green-bonds Translated from Icelandic to English. The Icelandic version shall prevail ----------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at Yes CSD 50 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 51 Date of December 10, 2020 Application for Admission to Trading 52 Date of Approval December 10, 2020 of Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of December 15, 2020 admission to trading 54 Trading code RVKNG_40_1 (Ticker) 55 Instrument Municipal and local governments subtype 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS name 58 Static No volatility guards 59 Dynamic No volatility guards 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond 62 Country code IS