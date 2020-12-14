

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices declined in November, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in October, as estimated.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, fell 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month, in line with the initial estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.4 percent annually in November, after a 0.6 percent decline in the prior month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.5 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

