Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David M. Borecky, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Impossible Foods to its Board of Directors. David will leverage his extensive global relationships in the plant-based innovation community to accelerate and raise awareness of MustGrow's remarkably safe and effective plant-based crop protection technologies.

MustGrow has harnessed the mustard seed's natural defense mechanism to control diseases, pests, and weeds with a natural organic food-grade biopesticide.

David's executive experience with Impossible Foods, an industry-leading food-tech company, is invaluable to MustGrow's shared mission to provide a natural and environmentally-sustainable food supply. MustGrow, with its plant-based organic biopesticide technology, envisions disrupting global agriculture markets that have traditionally been dominated by potentially dangerous synthetic chemicals.

"MustGrow's innovative approach to plant-based biological solutions has the potential to dramatically change the way we protect future food supplies in an environmentally-sustainable way. I'm excited to join their mission and work with the leadership team to accelerate and extend the global impact of their technology," remarked David.

"David's strong connections within the Silicon Valley and plant-based culture communities will prove instrumental in our development of plant-based biopesticides for a sustainable food supply," remarked MustGrow Chairman Brad Munro. "A director of David's calibre is an exciting addition to the MustGrow team, particularly his prowess in large global corporate M&A transactions."

David is currently Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Impossible Foods Inc. where he oversees the company's financial reporting, corporate accounting, global financial and procurement operations, and internal controls function.

David was previously Controller at financial technology infrastructure provider, Stripe Inc., where he scaled and managed various accounting, finance, and treasury functions from 2016 to 2019. From 2014 through 2016, David held senior management positions at mobile payments and point of sale solution provider, Square Inc., where he built global finance and accounting operations and worked alongside executives to successfully lead Square's IPO registration process. He also drove corporate development initiatives where he was responsible for sourcing, executing, and integrating strategic acquisitions. Prior to Square, David held leadership roles in treasury and finance at OpenText Corp., a global leader in enterprise information management and Canada's largest publicly traded software company.

David holds an honors degree in business from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Masters degree from Schulich School of Business at York University. He is a Canadian Chartered Accountant, a U.S. Certified Public Accountant, and also holds the CIM, PFP, and CF designations.

Plant-Based Biopesticides

The interest in biopesticides is increasing as farmers, consumers and investors seek 'natural biological' alternatives to synthetic chemical pesticides. Adverse global climate and weather events are expected to negatively impact food supply for a growing human population. Warmer temperatures are expected to increase pest infestations and with more pests there will be more damage to crops. Safe and effective biopesticides will be critical for future food security and environmentally sustainable agriculture.

Widely-used synthetic chemicals continue to be banned or deregistered globally. The U.S. EPA promotes and encourages the use of safer pesticides, requiring much less data to register a biopesticide. The European Commission is seeking to halve the use of chemical pesticides by 2030. Leading agriculture companies have recently established venture capital programs to fund, partner or acquire early-stage technologies focused on biopesticide & bioherbicide crop protection. Research firm Markets and Markets sees the global biopesticide market size doubling to US$8.5 billion by 2025.

In connection with this appointment MustGrow has issued 250,000 common share options (each an "Option") of the Company. Each Option shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price per common share to be determined according to CSE pricing policy exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All Options and underlying shares are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The issuance of the Options is subject to the final approval of the CSE.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a U.S. EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature products. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key U.S. states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, this new mustard-derived technology could have other applications in several different industries from pre-plant soil treatment to post harvest pest and disease control.

The Company has approximately 37 million basic common shares issued and outstanding. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Corey Giasson"

Director & CEO

Phone: +1-306-668-2652

info@mustgrow.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow.

These risks are described in more detail in MustGrow's Prospectus and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States.



Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2020 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70085