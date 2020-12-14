Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces New Direction and Management for U.S. Operations

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Spark Power Group Inc. ("Spark" or "Company") (TSX:SPG) is pleased to announce changes to the management for its U.S. Operations intended to evolve the U.S. team from its "start-up" model to a more appropriate "operational run" model.

Spark Power was founded in 2009 in Oakville, Ontario, and opened its first U.S. branches in 2018 in Fresno and Fremont, California, through an acquisition. Since that time, the Company's U.S. operations have grown beyond California to include locations in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Texas. Most of these offices offer a full suite of electrical and power services, including renewable and sustainability offerings. With this new leadership, the Company is aiming to solidify its regional presence and fully deploy Spark Power's Field-Focused Operating Model.

To lead this transition, Cody Zaitsoff has taken on overall responsibility for Spark Power's U.S. Technical Services Operations, in addition to his current role as Spark's Executive Vice President for Western Canada. Tim Adams will take on the role of Spark Power's Director of Operations for the U.S.

"We have a great team from coast to coast, and, together with Tim Adams, I look forward to further integrating Spark's Field-Focused Operating Model into our U.S. teams. This Model puts our field operations and technicians first, and continues to ensure our customers' needs are prioritized," says Cody Zaitsoff, Spark's Executive Vice President for the U.S. & Western Canada. "I'm excited about this next chapter with Spark and look forward to sharing some great learnings and wins from our work in Western Canada with our U.S. counterparts," he says.

"The U.S. is a very important market for us," says Richard Jackson, President and Chief Operating Officer at Spark. "Our organization is experiencing significant business opportunities throughout the U.S., and our employees continue to work hard to strengthen Spark's reputation as a Trusted Partner in Power" he says. "As we move into 2021, particularly with the promise of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, we remain optimistic about Spark's U.S. growth and presence. We look forward to engaging in opportunities to grow with the post-pandemic economy."

