Hancom Works brings productivity, collaboration, and self-managed data privacy to the Cloud

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hancom (KOSDAQ: HAANSOFT) today announced Hancom Works, an all-in-one solution that integrates the professional-grade office productivity tools of Hancom Office with the secure, globally-accessible Nextcloud Enterprise collaboration environment. Available in Q1 2021 through AWS Marketplace as a secure offering for enterprises large and small, Hancom Works offers a private cloud option for those organizations whose privacy concerns or regulatory constraints have until now precluded consideration of a cloud-based offering.

With Hancom Works, an enterprise can provide a distributed team with the office productivity and collaboration tools they have long wanted while remaining in full control of the organization's sensitive data. The Hancom Office professional-grade productivity tools are fully MS Office compliant yet accessible to users on any platform and any device. Text and video chat can be used to help team members communicate while they create and co-edit content in real time via the Nextcloud Enterprise document storage system. The administrative and management features of Nextcloud ensure that your sensitive or regulated data resides exactly where it is supposed to reside-and can be accessed only by those you authorize.

"With Hancom Works, organizations that have been unable to take advantage of the communications and collaboration features of public cloud offerings can now do so-in a secure private cloud environment," says Dr. Wonsok Yun, President of Global Business at Hancom Group. "Other providers offer powerful office productivity and collaboration features in the cloud, but they're inappropriate for organizations that are dealing with sensitive health or financial records. For organizations that really need to ensure data privacy and security, Hancom Works on AWS provides the best of all possible worlds-world-class office productivity software, world class communication and collaboration tools, and rock-solid security and data privacy in an all-in-one private cloud solution that can scale to accommodate the needs of the largest enterprise."

"For Nextcloud customers, our strategic relationship with Hancom fills a critical space," says Frank Karlitschek, CEO and founder at Nextcloud GmbH. "There has been great demand for an office productivity solution as mature or as feature-rich as Hancom Office. Many enterprises require an office productivity suite that offers the degree of MSOffice compatibility that Hancom Office does, while offering the familiar interface they expect. Thanks to Hancom Office, users can open, simultaneously co-edit from multiple locations and devices, and then save documents in native Office formats with ease-in the secure environment created by Nextcloud."

"For Amazon WorkDocs users who are already using Hancom Office Online, the announced partnership between Hancom and Nextcloud is even more exciting because it means that they can immediately take advantage of the Nextcloud collaboration environment. There's nothing they need to do other than to start collaborating."

Functionality of the Cloud with the Security of On-Premises

Hancom Works brings to organizations the access, productivity tool, and collaboration benefits normally associated with a public cloud productivity offering such as MS 365 or Google Workspace. However, it ensures organizations whose privacy or regulatory requirements preclude reliance upon public cloud solutions that they can control where their data resides-and who can (and cannot) access it. Modern encryption and security features help the enterprise control access, detect security threats, and protect sensitive data.

With the underlying elasticity of the AWS infrastructure, it's easy to scale Hancom Works to meet the needs of any organization, regardless of how large or how widely distributed. And with the flexibility to enable team members to interact using native desktop, browser, and mobile-based instances of Hancom Office, everyone in the enterprise can work more effectively.

Pricing and Availability

Hancom Works will be available on AWS Marketplace in Q1 of 2021. Pricing has yet to be announced. Live demo that shows the integrated user experiences of Hancom Office Online is available at http://demo.hancomworks.com.

About Nextcloud

Nextcloud Hub is the industry-leading, fully open source, on-premises team productivity platform, combining the easy user interface of consumer-grade cloud solutions with the security and compliance measures enterprises need.

Nextcloud Hub brings together universal access to data through mobile, desktop and web interfaces with next-generation, on-premises secure communication and collaboration features like real-time document editing, chat, and video calls, putting them under direct control of IT and integrated with existing infrastructure.

About Hancom

Hancom Office is part Hancom Group ( www.hancomgroup.com ). Founded in 1990, Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology. With its reach of 18 affiliate companies covering hardware, software, and the finance industry, the Group's mission is to create a "convenient world, connected world, and safe & secure world."

Hancom has been providing productivity applications for 30 years. Its major international partners have included Samsung, Google, Amazon Web Services, Polycom, Mail.ru (Russia), iFLYTEK (China), and Fibercorp (Argentina).