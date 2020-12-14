Bicomponent Fiber Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type (PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET, and Others), by Structure Type (Sheath-Core, Side-by-Side, Islands-in-the-Sea, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Home Furnish, and others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's bicomponent fiber market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for bicomponent fiber at the global-, regional-, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Bicomponent Fiber Market: Highlights from the Report

Bicomponent fiber is a two-component fiber, which is extruded from two polymers of the same spinneret, that is, both polymers are constituted within the same filament. Bicomponent fibers are also known as "conjugate fibers", particularly in Asian countries. The two polymers of a bicomponent fiber have different melting points and are accordingly structured for a specific application. Properties of bicomponent fibers depend on several factors, such as the nature and properties of both materials, their arrangement in the fiber, the relative proportion of both materials, and the thickness of the fiber. The main objective behind producing bicomponent fiber is to exploit capabilities that do not exist in either polymer alone.

The market for bicomponent fiber is driven by the organic growth of various end-use industries such as hygiene, automotive, textiles, and home furnish. Furthermore, exceptional advantages of bicomponent fibers, such as wide range of bonding temperatures, unique cross-sections, enhanced bulkiness as well as liquid acquisition properties, compared to other competing materials (mono-component fiber), are driving the increase in their penetration across industry verticals. The market experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, creating a huge interest among participants.

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the growth of the global economy, taking various industries under its lethal grip. Industries, such as automotive, textile, and home furnishing, are proving to be some of its biggest victims. Despite the widespread impact of the pandemic, the bicomponent fiber is among the few man-made fibers that are recording a relatively low impact of the pandemic in their demand. The sharp plunge in home furnishing, automotive, and textile industries is partially offset by the exceptional growth from the hygiene and medical applications in the year 2020. It is expected that the market for bicomponent fibers is likely to record a speedy recovery from 2021 onwards andreach an estimated value of US$ 2,260 million in 2026.

Based on the material type, Co-PET/PET dominates the bicomponent fiber market in terms of both, value and volume shipments. Co-PET/PET is used in a wide range of applications in the non-woven industry having a melt temperature below 110°C. Desirable strength, lightweight, better dyeability, wrinkle-resistance, cost-effective nature, and excellent wash wear properties are key whys and wherefores of the product category. PE/PP bicomponent fiber has superior properties, such as enhanced softness, bulkiness, and liquid absorption properties, which have led to its significant demand in the USA and Western European countries.

Based on the structure type, sheath-core leads the market. This structure type is generally processed as bonding fiber for non-wovens. Typically, these are used in two forms, concentric and eccentric types, based on the emphasis on product strength and bulkiness, respectively. Side-by-side fiber also offers a sizeable market opportunity and is generally used as self-crimping fiber.

Hygiene is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Rising health and hygiene awareness among people around the world is fueling the growth in the demand for various hygiene products, such as feminine products, baby diapers, and wipes. Also, the demand for disposable hygiene products, such as diapers and sanitary napkins, has been growing in line with the world's population increase. Key requirements for hygiene products, such as softness, better fluid absorption, low irritation to the skin, high strength, and high bulkiness, are efficiently fulfilled by bicomponent fiber.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing region in the long-term scenario, owing to a host of factors such as large population base, increasing disposable income of consumers, and increasing awareness of hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. Emerging nations, such as China and India, are experiencing a rapid increase in the usage of the bicomponent fiber. North America and Europe have high penetration of bicomponent fiber and offer sizeable market opportunities. Among all regions, Europe is the worst-hit region by the pandemic in 2020; however, the demand in the region is estimated to resuscitate in the coming years.

Key bicomponent fiber manufacturers are Cha Technologies Group, ES FiberVisions, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Jiangsu Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, JNC Corporation, Yaolong Nonwoven, Kolon Glotech, EMS-Chemie Holding AG, Eastman Chemical Company, and Jiaxing Xinwei Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global bicomponent fiber market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type:

PE/PP (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PE/PET (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Co-PET/PET (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Hygiene (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Textiles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Home Furnish (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Structure Type:

Sheath-Core (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Side-by-Side (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Islands-in-the-Sea (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, UK, Russia , France , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan, India , China , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world (Country Analysis: Latin America, Middle East , and Others)

