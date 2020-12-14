Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Tomlinson, HBSc., MSc., to the Company's Board of Directors. Current director Gary Schellenberg will retire after serving on Kodiak's Board since 2014.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to Kodiak's Board. It speaks to the quality of the opportunity inherent in Kodiak's project portfolio that we were able to attract someone of his international calibre. Kevin's impressive track record in building and financing successful exploration and mining companies, and his wealth of professional and Board experience will truly benefit our Board and Shareholders.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to retiring Board member Gary Schellenberg for his invaluable guidance and support of Kodiak. As a founding director, Gary has been involved right from the start and was instrumental in growing the Company to where it is today. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Gary and I wish him well for his future endeavours."

Mr. Tomlinson is a structural geologist and investment banker with over 35 years' experience in exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally in the North American, Australasian and European markets. For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been a resources investment banker, M&A advisor and company director for some very successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin, Orbis Gold and Medusa Mining. As Managing Director of Investment Banking at Westwind Partners/Stifel Nicolaus based in London, he led and participated in many significant listings, and equity capital markets and M&A transactions.

Kevin is Chairman of Cardinal Resources, a gold developer in Ghana with a 5 million ounce reserve, and is leading the company's current M&A transaction. He is also Chairman of Bellevue Gold. He received a BSc. Honours degree in Geology and Energy Sciences from Lakehead University in 1983, an MSc. degree in geology from the University of Melbourne and a post graduate diploma in finance from the Securities Institute of Australia.

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization within a wide mineralized envelope in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Kodiak's porphyry projects have both been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company also holds the advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada. Kahuna hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

