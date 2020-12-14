PotNetwork Holdings Inc.: Holiday Weekend Records Sales of $213,087.60 for Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

More than 2,500 online orders processed for Diamond CBD

FT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN, "the Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Diamond CBD ("Diamond") records sales for the weekend beginning with Thanksgiving through Black Friday and ending with Cyber Monday, bringing in $213,087.60 in revenue through their online sales channel DiamondCBD.com with more than 2,500 transactions increasing the Company's online market share.

Diamond's most popular brands, such as their Yum Yum Gummies line of CBD edibles, have found success because they offer consumers a quality product at affordable prices.

"At Diamond CBD, we understand that many Americans are struggling this year from the double-whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and a down economy, which is why we are grateful to all of our customers for their support this holiday season," said PotNetwork Holdings' CEO Lee Lefkowitz. "Thanks to the hard work of our team on the ground and the continued backing of all of our consumers, we had one of our most successful beginnings to the holiday sales season ever. With a slew of new and innovative products, we hope to finish out the year strong."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:POTN), a publicly-traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad CBD isolate and full-spectrum CBD oil of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection, including powerful natural CBD oil, tinctures, smokeables, CBD edibles, and other CBD-containing products, including CBD creams, health and beauty items, as well as CBD pet products. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

P otNetwork Holdings, Inc.

1-800-915-3060

investor@PotNetworkHolding.com

SOURCE: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620637/Holiday-Weekend-Records-Sales-of-21308760-for-Black-Friday-Through-Cyber-Monday