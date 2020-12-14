Joint Venture to explore cultivation, manufacturing, and future commercialization of magic truffles for the Brazilian Market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland"), and Disruptive Pharma, a Latin American focused pharmaceutical investment company, are pleased to announce they have entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the purposes of creating a joint venture to cultivate, manufacturer, and commercialize magic truffles for the Brazilian market and to explore other potential business opportunities, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations of Brazil, home to more than 200 million people.

Disruptive Pharma is focused on developing innovative solutions for the health and wellness industry and is a principal investor in Mundihealth.com (MundiHealth), a US based company and the owner of MyPharma2GO.com (MyPharma2Go), a large prescribed medicines website distributing to Brazil and Latin America. MundiHealth.com also has exclusive distribution agreements with some of the largest and most well established vitamin and supplement brands in the world.

"Brazil's market is huge and we are pleased to enter into this LOI with Disruptive Pharma, with the opportunity to leverage their entire portfolio of companies including MyPharma2Go.com , a large Brazilian online pharmaceutical and supplement distributor," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We look forward to bringing our knowledge in growing Magic Truffles for the purposes of cultivating, manufacturing, and distributing in Brazil, while we continue to build our Red Light Holland Brand, sell our iMicrodose packs, and expand our e-commerce strategies."

Red Light Holland's intention is to leverage Disruptive Pharma's proven distribution and health technology experience with their proven knowledge in growing magic truffles. The two company's visions align as both Red Light Holland and Disruptive Pharma believe in providing responsible access to products that have the potential to enhance quality of life, especially for those in need of innovative treatments and those who have not succeeded with traditional medicines. Red Light Holland and Disruptive Pharma will carefully explore the legalities of magic truffles and magic mushroom products in Brazil and further details of the proposed joint venture will be announced once available.

About MyPharma2GO

In Brazil and other LatAm countries, specific legislation permits consumers to import medicines, medical devices, OTCs and health products. Established in 2018 and headquartered in the US, Mundihealth / MyPharma2Go uses this legislation to bring HCP-focused pharmaceuticals and/or B2C supplements towards the region. By contracting MP2Go's business services, companies can launch products within 30 days following agreement, legally sidestepping a 1-3 year registration process with Health Authorities, anticipating revenue and testing the market without committing high monetary investment. Once the prescription has been generated and the product purchased, MP2Go dispatches it from its FDA-approved warehouse in Florida, Netherlands or Israel via its proprietary courier service. This permits full tracking of the items, which are delivered directly to the consumer in 7-10 business days under full compliance of Health Authorities and Customs. Customer Care is also a priority for the company, covering all aspects of the HCP and patient/consumer journeys aiming recurrence and solid growth for all brands allied to great user experience.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

