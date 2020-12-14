Victoria-based cybersecurity company continues development of machine-to-machine authentication technology

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a leading provider of invisible and continuous authentication technologies for enterprises, this week announced the successful completion of the first milestone of a recent contract with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Victoria-based cybersecurity provider completed the milestone, the first in a series of four deliverable milestones, under a US$198,000 contract from the DHS Science and Technology Directorate's Silicon Valley Innovation Program (S&T SVIP). The contract tasks Plurilock with continuing to develop and refine a new generation of machine-to-machine authentication and security technologies.

Under the milestone, for which Plurilock received US$70,000 in funds, Plurilock met a series of goals intended to optimize the technology, transition it from the laboratory setting to a more operational posture, and prepare it for further forms of critical testing.

"Our work with DHS and the Silicon Valley Innovation Program has been incredibly productive," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "As an organization built around machine learning and anomaly detection, it's been exciting to watch this new technology evolve. SVIP has been instrumental in the progress we've made in this part of the cybersecurity landscape."

Plurilock expects machine-to-machine authentication to become an increasingly important cybersecurity capability as smart devices, embedded computing, and the Internet of Things continue to become more common in government and business settings.

The Company says that the next milestone in the project, which is now underway, will involve passing a series of internal red team tests designed to further harden the technology and to bring its security profile in line with requirements for real-world pilot deployments.

About SVIP

SVIP is one of S&T's programs and tools to fund innovation and work with private sector partners to advance homeland security solutions. SVIP reaches out to innovation communities across the globe to harness commercial research and development for government applications, co-invest in, and accelerate the transition of technology to the commercial market. Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for up to $800,000 of non-dilutive funding to develop and adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases.

For more information on current and future SVIP solicitations, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/svip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based MFA solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

