Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with FinFabrik Limited of Hong Kong ("FinFabrik") and the holders of a majority of FinFabrik's outstanding share capital (the "Principals") pursuant to which the parties to the Letter Agreement have agreed to use reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate and agree on a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") for a transaction (the "Transaction") in which Hunter will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FinFabrik for aggregate gross consideration of USD $12,000,000, payable through the issuance of 13,333,333 common shares of Hunter ("Hunter Shares") at a deemed price of USD $0.90 per Hunter Share.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the team at FinFabrik," said Andrew Hromyk, Hunter's CEO. "Their proven track record in developing commercial software will enable Hunter to bring our OilEx and OilExchange platforms to market at an accelerated pace, while driving new revenue growth across the existing, mature IP that FinFabrik has developed."

About FinFabrik

Founded in 2016, FinFabrik is a Hong-Kong based financial technology company, powering institutions, professional investors, and managed capital in a new era of digital marketplaces.

FinFabrik has a history of building software solutions designed to increase efficiency in complex markets. Its scalable applications integrate issuance, deal matching and settlement in one end-to-end compliant process. This improves access and experience for counterparties, automates manual processes, and accelerates closings by enabling marketplaces with deep liquidity and broad participation.

FinFabrik's core platform CrossPool is a marketplace as a service, supporting a standardized lifecycle in both conventional and alternative assets. CrossPool enables fully digital, real-time transactions in an environment of transparency, security, and trust. The system leverages distributed ledger technology for identity management, process compliance, provenance tracing, record immutability and enforceability of contracts.

The FinFabrik team combines decades of experience in finance and technology with experts in asset management, trading systems, enterprise software and cryptography. The Principals of FinFabrik are Mr. Alex Medana, CEO and Dr. Florian M. Spiegl, COO.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with seasoned executives who share a common vision to enter a new era in physical oil trading. There is strong synergy in combining Hunter's expertise and network in the traditional oil industry with our leadership in marketplace technology. For FinFabrik this opens our next chapter and confirms our strategy to partner with industry-leading innovators," said Alex Medana.

"The oil industry as market essential to the global economy is at an inflection point," added Florian Spiegl. "Intense competition, shifting supply and demand and the need to be more sustainable create one of the industry's most transformative moments. This offers the tremendous opportunity for competitive players to be at the forefront of a new age. I'm excited about our partnership with Hunter to build an agile, technology-led provider of global market access for independent producers."

Transaction Terms

The Letter Agreement provides that the parties will use reasonable commercial efforts to negotiate and agree on the Purchase Agreement for the Transaction by December 18, 2020, and sets forth the general terms of the Transaction to be reflected in the definitive Purchase Agreement. These terms include the issuance of 13,333,333 Hunter Shares to the holders of FinFabrik ordinary shares (the "FinFabrik Shareholders") at a deemed price of USD $0.90 per Hunter Share for gross consideration of USD $12,000,000. The Hunter Shares issued to the FinFabrik Shareholders in connection with the Transaction will be subject to contractual hold periods of up to one year. The Purchase Agreement will include usual and customary representations and warranties and pre-closing covenants to conduct the business of FinFabrik in the ordinary course until closing. Closing of the Transaction will be subject to approval by the respective boards of Hunter and FinFabrik as well as standard closing conditions, including completion of Hunter's due diligence review of FinFabrik, settlement of certain related party debts of FinFabrik prior to closing, and the delivery of audited financial statements of FinFabrik to Hunter. It is anticipated that the Principals will be appointed as directors and/or officers of Hunter at Closing, in roles and on terms to be negotiated by the Principals and Hunter. No finder's fees will be paid in respect of the Transaction.

The Letter Agreement also provides that the FinFabrik Shareholders and other parties may, concurrent with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, subscribe for additional Hunter Shares in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") with gross proceeds to Hunter of not more than USD $3,000,000 and at a price of USD $0.75 per Hunter Share. Proceeds of the Private Placement would be used for general working capital purposes. Hunter Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to both a statutory and Exchange hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing. The Transaction and the Private Placement are expected to close on or before December 31, 2020. The Transaction and the Private Placement are subject to receipt of all required approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

