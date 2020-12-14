

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Google services including Gmail were unavailable for a majority of users. Within 30 minutes, the company was able to restore Gmail service for some users. Within one hour, the company resolved the problem with Gmail for the vast majority of affected users. Google noted that it will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.



Google also confirmed service disruption for its other products including Google Voice, Google Forms, Classroom, Google Maps, Google Sync for Mobile, and Google Drive. The company was able to resolve the problem for the vast majority of affected users within 60 minutes.



