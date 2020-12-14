Innovative training developed for Gen Z students seeking marketable skills and certifications to enhance employment opportunities

Forming a unique partnership, Kaplan, Inc., one of the world's most diversified global education organizations, and Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, one of the largest fraternities in North America, have entered into an agreement to create workforce readiness programs to help members develop marketable skills.

The partnership aims to deliver professional development resources, training, and tools that will enable fraternity members to turn relevant aspects of their college and fraternity experience into practical, marketable skills that will appeal to prospective employers. Chapter treasurers, for example, would have access to financial training and credentialing programs, while other members and leaders would have access to marketing, operational, or other relevant development resources and credentialing programs.

The partnership highlights the evolving nature of both organizations. Long known on college campuses for its test prep offerings, Kaplan is a diversified global educational powerhouse that has recently begun offering a number of "work prep" solutions, from programs to help high school students explore potential careers to solutions enabling universities to combine degree programs with industry-recognized credentials. Lambda Chi Alpha, founded in 1909, is working to create the model modern fraternity, one that prioritizes leadership, membership, diversity and inclusion, physical and mental health, and public service. This includes placing greater emphasis on creating leadership opportunities for members that carry professional value, broadening its role from building relationships to building critical lifelong skills.

According to research by Business Insider, Gen Z is skeptical of the value proposition of attending traditional college and attaining a four-year degree. Approximately 75% of Generation Z say there are other ways of getting a good education than going to college, and 51% say they learn best by doing. Recent data also shows that only 35% of college graduates feel school prepared them for the workforce. On the employer side, only 13% of U.S. adults feel college graduates are prepared for the workforce.

Andrew Perkins, Global Director of Kaplan Performance Academy, said, "Lambda Chi Alpha understands that fraternities need to evolve in order to stay relevant in an environment where the value of a college experience is increasingly tied to graduates' employability. Joining forces made a lot of sense as our state-of-the-art learning environment allows for a highly innovative delivery style and approach that matches with Lambda Chi Alpha's practical learning ambition for its members. The entire Lambda Chi Alpha team has been a great partner in collaborating with us as we work to deliver very innovative training programs and credentials that will give their members a huge advantage in the job market."

"Our partnership with Kaplan transforms the fundamental role of a fraternity into one that provides marketable skills and tangible value to members," said Troy Medley, CEO of Lambda Chi Alpha, which has chapters at nearly 200 universities. "Kaplan has been a trusted resource for college students and professionals for generations, so we were delighted to leverage their expertise to help us with a unique opportunity to provide value as a strategic enabler for our members. This program will provide our members with real-world practical training and proof of work readiness that they can offer employers."

Additional details about the training and specific credential programs offered will be announced when the program launches in late January.

About Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Headquartered in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, Ind., Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity is one of the largest men's general fraternities in North America with more than 295,000 initiated members and has held chapters at more than 300 universities. In the early 1970s, it was the first fraternity to eliminate pledging and remains a leader in the fight against hazing, alcohol abuse, sexual assault and other challenges facing today's college student. Complemented by its partnerships with Feeding America and the JED Foundation, Lambda Chi Alpha serves to enhance higher education by providing opportunities for academic achievement, leadership development, personal growth, career networking and lifelong friendships. The mission of Lambda Chi Alpha is to inspire and equip men to lead an ethical life of growth, service, and leadership. Lambda Chi Alpha envisions a world where the ideal man pursues a life of respect and inclusion for all. A world where we support and encourage one another. And a world where every brother models and embraces our values: loyalty, duty, respect, service and stewardship, honor, integrity, and personal courage. To learn more about Lambda Chi, please visit www.lambdachi.org. GrowServeLead

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit kaplan.com.

