

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curis, Inc. (CRIS) announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 29.5 million shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 3,847,826 shares, at the public offering price of $5.75 per share. Curis expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $159.1 million.



Curis estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2023.



