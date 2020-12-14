Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("the "Company"), a Canadian leader in b2b telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that trading of the Company's common shares will commence today under the trading symbol "JUMP", CUSIP #52731E106. The Company has been approved for trading on the TSXV as a Tier 1 issuer.

The Company also confirms, as per previous released updates, that it has closed on a concurrent financing that consisted of $3.9M of cash and $500,000 of debt conversion. Following the closing of the financing, the Company used part of the proceeds to retire a royalty interest that was owed by the Company's operating subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, ("CTS").

"Today is a very exciting day as we begin trading on the TSXV," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "With cash flow positive operations, a clean balance sheet and the support of the investment community, we look forward to growing the Company and executing our vision. Diagnostic Imaging is an invaluable part of our healthcare system and we have established ourselves at the forefront of this space, ensuring communities have the best patient care."

The Company is also pleased to announce that its new website is now live at www.leveljumphealthcare.com.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing Teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(877) 722-6965

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry.

