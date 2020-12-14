Appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Executive Chairman allows Lobe to capitalize on his significant capital markets experience

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Gilbert as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jonathan Gilbert has over 20 years of leadership, capital raising and public markets expertise. He is considered one of the leaders in both the cannabis and emerging psychedelic sectors, having successfully co-founded and run several companies, leading them to successful M&A transactions.

Jonathan originally joined the Company's Board of Directors in July, 2020 in conjunction with the acquisition of Eleusian Biosciences Corp. which he was co-founder, CEO and director. He is an accomplished leader and business executive with several successful exits in the psychedelics and cannabis sector. Previously, he was the co-founder, CEO and director of SOL Global Investments Corp. (formerly Scythian Biosciences Corp.), a publicly traded research and development company focusing on the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury using a proprietary cannabinoid combination. He was also founder, CEO and a director of Tassili Life Sciences Corp., which was acquired by CSE-listed Champignon Brands Inc. in March 2020. Mr. Gilbert was also executive chairman of Exactus Inc., an OTC listed company focused on farming and production of hemp to be manufactured into cannabidiol (CBD) related products. Jonathan received his BBA in Finance and Financial Management Services from The George Washington University and received his MBA from Kennedy Western University.

"We are extremely pleased to have Jon as our Executive Chairman as his appointment represents an important step in the Company's development and future growth. We are excited to have him take a more active role with the Company and draw upon his expert engagement to advance our innovative research, novel devices and overall expansion efforts," states Thomas Baird, CEO of Lobe. "He has built several psychedelic medicine development companies from the ground floor with successful exit through M&A transactions. We will definitely leverage Jon's vast experience and unparalleled capital markets acumen."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a growth-oriented research, technology & services company that provides financial, management, IP and branding support to businesses. The Company operates a portfolio of companies focused on developing transformational medicines and applies refined strategies to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Lobe Sciences creates value through acquisitions and development of assets, products and technologies by leveraging its scientific, engineering, branding and operational expertise supported by strong capital markets acumen.

