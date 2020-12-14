Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "RDGMF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "RDG".

Chad Peters, Ridgeline President, CEO and Director commented, "The listing of our shares on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Company and a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors. With a new oxide, silver-gold discovery at our Selena project this listing will promote greater exposure and liquidity as we head into what will surely be another exciting year for Ridgeline."

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSX-V and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and affords investors preeminent access to trading.

