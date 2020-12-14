Why Female CEOs Are Leading the Business World in 2020

- FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of being largely underrepresented in leadership roles, the number of female executives is finally beginning to improve and it's easy to see why. Research shows that company profits and share performance can be close to 50% higher when women are well-represented at the top. What's more, a 2019 study from S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed that firms with female CEOs saw a 20% increase in stock price momentum compared to their male counterparts in their first 24 months in office. Companies are clearly catching on and adding more women to their leadership rosters. Multinational consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) brought in Corie Barry as its CEO in June 2019. And in 2020, several more women have joined the c-suite, including Hayden Brown as CEO of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK), Carol Tomé as CEO of UPS (NYSE:UPS) and most recently, Karen Lynch as CEO of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS), making her the 40th female chief executive on the Fortune 500 list. Then, there is recently listed media tech company BBTV Holdings Inc.(TSX:BBTV), which was built from the ground up by a woman.

BBTV was founded by Shahrzad Rafati in 2005 and has since grown into the second largest video property in the world behind Google. In October, BBTV completed the largest TSX IPO with a sole female founder and CEO at a price of C$16 per share for gross proceeds of C$172.4 million. On top of that, the company is one of the Top 10 Tech TSX listings of all time and the first TSX IPO with a sole female founder and CEO in the technology sector.

Since its TSX debut, BBTV has continued to pump out positive news. On November 13, the company announced record Q3 revenue of $120.7 million, which represents a 31% year-over-year increase. The company also grew its views by 18% in the third quarter, from 102.7 billion in Q3 2019 to 112.2 billion. According to BBTV CEO Shahrzad Rafati, the pandemic has helped with its video consumption growth.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift of consumption from mainstream media to digital media, and we are seeing advertisers follow these audiences online as digital advertising rebounded in the third quarter following a temporary slowdown in growth in Q2," she said.

Apart from growing its revenue, BBTV also recently launched a new mobile gaming app, TheOdd1sOut: Let's Bounce, which was swiftly ranked the #1 family game on the US Apple IOS store while also achieving a top 10 position for all games on both iOS and Android, and has signed on several new partners including five new international gaming partners who collectively achieve 217 million monthly YouTube views and have over 23 million YouTube subscribers. BBTV now has partnerships in place with three of the top 10 gaming channels on YouTube, and five of the top 20 gaming channels on YouTube, based on total subscribers.

Companies Continue to Bolster Female Leadership Presence

This spring, McKinsey released an in-depth report that analyzed diversity and inclusion in the workplace and noted that during the COVID-19 crisis, it matters more than ever. Female representation among leadership teams has grown over the last five years and although the progress has been slow, more and more companies are realizing the benefits of putting women in power.

In March, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) Board of Directors announced former Home Depot executive and UPS board member Carol Tomé as the company's chief executive officer. Since being in office, Tomé hosted an impressive earnings call and has wasted no time putting her mark on the company through various initiatives.

UPS reported adjusted earnings in Q2 that were twice as high as analysts had anticipated at $2.13 per share. The company's international business profit margins also soared during the quarter after adding more flights to meet a spike in demand for products from Asia. At the same time, domestic average daily volume was up almost 23% in Q2 during the COVID-induced e-commerce buying frenzy.

Thanks to the quick thinking of female CEO Corie Barry, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was also able to post gains in the second quarter despite having to shutter their stores during lockdown. Although she was forced to temporarily lay off 41,000 employees, the decision helped preserve the company's financials, which speaks to her experience as the former CEO of Best Buy. She also cut her salary by 50%, while her executive team took a pay cut of 20% to help alleviate the storm. It clearly paid off, with Q2 enterprise same-store sales rising 5.8% and earnings per share jumping 58% year-over-year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown was also forced to jump into the role with both feet when the COVID-19 lockdown began and her leadership ability has helped send the company to new heights . In the last six months, Upwork has increased its number of freelancers and corporate registrants by 50% and is now the world's largest public online freelance marketplace with a primary focus on providing remote job listings.

The most recent addition to the list of female-led companies is CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS), who named Carol Lynch as CEO last month. The appointment makes Lynch the 40th female chief executive on the Fortune 500 list, joining other newcomers Clorox's Linda Rendle and Citigroup's Jane Fraser.

Of course, women still only represent about 8% of the Fortune 500 CEO list and only 6% of the CEO positions at S&P 500 companies, revealing that they are still grossly underrepresented. As one of the leading women in tech, BBTV's founder and CEO Shahrzad Rafati is passionate about job creation, education, and advancing opportunities for women and girls and hopes to help influence this positive change towards diversity and inclusion at the top.

For more information on BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX:BBTV), please visit this link.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of BBTV Holdings Inc.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

info@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757