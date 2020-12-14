Anzeige
Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding and Emma Matratzen extend and expand partnership

Following the successful cooperation of the past 3 years, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (Beter Bed Holding) and Emma Matratzen GmbH (Emma) announce that they will continue their successful strategic relationship with a renewed 3-year agreement.

Beter Bed Holding will exclusively be introducing more regular Emma products and more innovations within the Emma product line, not only at Beter Bed Benelux but also at Beddenreus in the Netherlands and Sängjätten in Sweden. In these countries, Beter Bed Holding will exclusively represent Emma within its formulas.

This strategic collaboration with Emma, originally an online mattress provider, offers Beter Bed the differentiating power in its stores, exclusively offering Emma's regular and most innovative products. Specially developed shop-in-shops are currently being rolled out in Beter Bed stores. Through these shops, both partners facilitate customers even more in improving their sleep, as they can feel the Emma experience in a physical environment close by.

This partnership is another step in Beter Bed's strategy as it further substantiates its omni-channel market approach in which customers can easily make a choice for a suitable and high-quality sleep solution.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is a retail and wholesale organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The Group operates offline through physical stores and online through its own web shops for the specific brands. The Group is also active on national and international online retail platforms.
The Group operates in the following regions:

  • The Netherlands and Belgium, via the Beter Bed brand and Beddenreus brand (only in the Netherlands).
  • Sweden, via the Sängjätten brand.

Via its subsidiary DBC International, Beter Bed Holding operates a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, including international brands such as M line and Wave. Beter Bed Holding is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Employing approximately 1,100 people, Beter Bed Holding achieved sales of € 186 million in 2019.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31


Click on the link below for the PDF version of the press release.


Attachment

  • press release 14-12-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc70233b-6a70-442e-8cfe-4ec16e9b5297)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
