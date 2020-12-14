Phenom, a U.S. HR technology company and the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced its acquisition of Endouble, an Amsterdam-based company known for enhancing the candidate experience across Europe.

Phenom adds Endouble employees from sales, development, implementation, account management, and customer success, further augmenting Phenom's talent infrastructure overseas which includes its European headquarters in Rotterdam. In 2020, Phenom's European headcount increased by 257% to meet customer demand and market opportunities.

Endouble previously operated under RGF Staffing a leading global HR service provider. With nearly 15 years of experience working with many high-profile brands, Endouble has made it their mission to take a data-driven approach to candidate attraction and recruitment strategy.

"We're proud of how Endouble has made it easier for recruiters to access elite talent and for candidates to discover, apply for, and ultimately start new jobs," said Jeroen Kneppers, CEO of Endouble. "Phenom's comprehensive approach will introduce our customers to a new AI-powered dynamic, showing how each stakeholder's experience affects the whole talent ecosystem."

The deal expands Phenom's regional presence and adds technical expertise while strengthening customer onboarding and adoption of TXM.

"With our second acquisition in three months, we're growing our presence and talent across Europe," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "We're excited to begin working with Endouble's customers, as they've already demonstrated a commitment to candidate experience that resonates with us. Introducing AI and automation to European HR teams will quickly help them increase productivity and unlock innovative experiences for recruiters, employees, and hiring managers."

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 800 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

