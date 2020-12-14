The Future of Wine: VIVANT Presents The World's First Live Streaming Wine Experience Platform

Aiming to accelerate the wine industry's transition to a sustainable future, VIVANT features responsible wine producers, transports members to wine regions around the world, and supports the industry through the 1% for Wine initiative.

PARIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIVANT debuts as the first interactive online platform to connect winemakers, consumers and expert wine advisors in streaming Live Experiences. The platform blends engaging interaction, personalized education, and lively entertainment, transporting members to iconic wine regions without leaving home. VIVANT is redefining how consumers learn about wine and supporting a more sustainable future for the industry, featuring the world's best tasting wines from responsible winemakers practicing sustainable, organic, and biodynamic viticulture.

"Our ambition is to recreate the magic of visiting a wine region without the carbon footprint of stepping on an airplane," said Michael Baum, CEO & Founder. "We've assembled a team of wine educators, product designers, software engineers, and media producers to immerse people in the world of wine like never before."

On the platform, VIVANT's expert wine advisors connect members with the trailblazing winemakers who dedicate their lives to making sustainable wines for consumers to enjoy without damaging the environment. With the platform's Experience Kits, members can taste and assess the wines featured in each session, and all wines featured in VIVANT experiences are available for purchase by the bottle and shipped globally.

VIVANT launches with three French wine regions: Bordeaux, Burgundy and the Loire. New experiences from Champagne will be available December 20, and experiences from Alsace will be released in January 2021. VIVANT will transport members to wine regions in Italy, Germany, Spain and beyond in the new year.

"VIVANT is a community of committed producers who want to change the approach to the wine world," said Claire Lurton, owner of Château Haut-Bages Libéral in Bordeaux. "I am so proud to be part of VIVANT's beautiful mission."

"One of the big forces of VIVANT is the selection of wines, sustainably produced," said Thiébault Huber, a former sommelier, and owner and winemaker at Domaine Huber-Verdereau in Burgundy. "Another is the experience itself. No matter where you are in the world, you are transported to Burgundy and other amazing wine regions. VIVANT is fantastic."

VIVANT's groundbreaking Interactive Tasting Method teaches members to taste like professionals, allowing consumers to better enjoy their wine. Members can assess wines interactively and compare their results to an expert's wine profiles. Wine IQ and Tasting Points let members test their knowledge and improve their skills while having fun competing with each other. VIVANT expert wine advisors are available anytime and anywhere to answer members' questions and share their wine recommendations.

"Nothing compares to experiencing wine through the eyes of passionate winemakers and professional educators," said VIVANT Director of Education, Vanessa Guébels, DipWSET. "When I started my career as a wine educator, I dreamt about transmitting wine knowledge in an interactive and immersive format. With VIVANT, we are making the world of wine accessible for everyone."

VIVANT's mission is to accelerate the wine world's transition to a sustainable future by amplifying responsible winemakers' voices, showing consumers naturally produced wines taste better, and building a global wine community committed to a better way. Annual membership starts at just $149 / €149 / £149 / SGD 239 / HKD 1359 / JPY 18,169 and is available online at www.vivant.eco . One percent of all membership fees and wine purchases help fund innovative new ideas and research positively impacting a sustainable future for wine through VIVANT's initiative 1% For Wine.

ABOUT VIVANT:

VIVANT is the first wine experience platform streaming Live Experiences from wine regions around the world. Members meet the most interesting people in wine and discover the world's best tasting wines made free of pesticides and herbicides, with respect for the consumer and the environment. Expert wine advisors host each live experience and teach how to assess wines with the platform's groundbreaking Interactive Tasting Method and Experience Kits delivered worldwide. Advisors are available to answer questions, anywhere, anytime. Blending engaging interaction, personalized education, and lively entertainment, VIVANT brings together winemakers, wine lovers, and wine educators committed to a sustainable future. Founded in 2019, VIVANT has offices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. Join the movement at www.vivant.eco.

Behind the name - French for "living, alive." VIVANT reflects our passion for great tasting wines, living systems, biodiversity, clean air, clean water, healthy soils, and human health.

VIVANT, Live Experiences, Interactive Tasting Method, and Experience Kit are trademarks of VIVANT Inc.

