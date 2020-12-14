PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Reports $17.7 Million In Gross Vehicle Sales And Lease Transactions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it achieved record gross vehicle sales and leases with a value in excess of $17.7 million on its virtual transaction platform in the first eleven calendar months of 2020.

The Company views 2020 as a pivotal year in which its various digital transaction systems are being piloted and refined and integrated onto our proprietary DRIVRZ platform, which allows consumers and dealers to buy, sell, lease, trade and auction vehicles from smart phones and other digital devices.

The Company's increase in gross sales transactions accelerated in the second half of 2020. For the first half of its financial year through June 30, 2020, PowerBand had gross sales transactions of $1,024,762. In the last five months, ending November 30, 2020, gross sales transactions have increased to $16,707,850.

The top line growth can be attributed to strong auction sales at the Company's joint venture, D2D, a 50-50 partnership with financier Bryan Hunt, and increases in our lease originations, as MUSA, PowerBand's leasing platform, reaches more consumers.

Through a recent strategic partnership with CB Auto Group ("CB AUTO"), DRIVRZ will also augment its reach to consumers. CB Auto has access to more than 43 million union members and their families in its customer base, as well as more than 24 million "affinity" members from other associations, such as the alumni of Georgia Tech, the University of Tennessee, ADP, Nike and many others, bringing CB Auto's total consumer base to more than 67 million. CB Auto estimates the members on its data bases acquire 3.4 million vehicles annually. PowerBand has created DRIVRZ to enable drivers and automotive dealers to use a smart phone, tablets or other connected devices to buy, sell, lease, trade, auction and finance vehicles from any location. The Company's mission is to simplify and enhance the on-line experience of acquiring a vehicle speeding up transactions and eliminating unnecessary middlemen and fees for both drivers and automotive dealers.

Net losses year to date through to November 30, 2020, amounted to $9,259,196, of which $5,143,060 were incurred in the first half of the year principally for ongoing software development. The remaining $4,116,136 for the last five months is primarily attributed to the onetime costs related to legal and acquisition costs of the companies and systems added to DRIVRZ.

"These results demonstrate that our virtual transaction platform, and the software upon which it is built, works. We are confident that the business being built will help transform automotive retail in a positive way for drivers and auto dealers. Our goal in carrying out the DRIVRZ mission is to make virtual transactions to buy, lease and sell a car or truck as easy as buying a product on Amazon," said Power Band CEO, Kelly Jennings. "We expect a similarly strong December, and we will be providing ongoing monthly updates on our gross sales in order to facilitate monitoring of our progress by investors."

The results to date support our internal forecast that the value of vehicles transacted on the DRIVRZ platform and its various components, will continue to rise in 2021 as DRIVRZ is introduced to thousands of automobile dealerships and consumers in North America.

DRIVRZ, through a series of acquisitions and partnerships in recent months, will offer drivers and dealers access to more than 4.5 million new and used cars and trucks.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and eventually to global markets.

For further information, please contact:

John Mahoney

P: 1-866-768-7653

jmahoney@powerbandsolutions.com

