Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have decided to prolong the Liquidity Provider campaign on the OMXO20 index future regarding the Order Book LP 2 incentive that ends as of December 30, 2020. The incentive will continue during the period January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021 under the updated incentive model described in Appendix 03B, the Proprietary fee list. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833003