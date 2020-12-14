Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF), operating as "GlobalX" is pleased to announce, effective January 1, 2021, the appointment of Captain Eddy Doyle as President of its Canada Jetlines affiliate. Captain Doyle will lead the development and certification of Canada Jetlines as a Canadian charter airline, operating the Airbus A320 family of aircraft.

Eddy Doyle has more than 35 years of aviation experience, first as a Canadian Air Force officer and later in a long career with Air Canada, culminating in his position as Vice President of Flight Operations directly responsible to Transport Canada and overseeing over 3,000 pilots and dispatchers. After retirement from Air Canada, he served as Deputy CEO and board member of Bamboo Airways, where he led the regulatory certification and growth to 25 Airbus family aircraft in its first year of operations, gaining IOSA certification and recognized as best Service Airline in Vietnam.

"Captain Doyle is the right person to lead the Canada Jetlines launch, given his experience with over 11,000 hours in the cockpit and his extensive management experience with the national airline of Canada, and one of the most successful start up airlines in Asia," said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX. "This announcement represents a major milestone for GlobalX as we move forward with our plans to spin out Canada Jetlines."

As a result of its merger with Canada Jetlines, GlobalX acquired all of the assets and intellectual property of Jetlines. GlobalX will retain a controlling interest in Canada Jetlines and is evaluating distributing this residual ownership interest in Canada Jetlines to its shareholders on a pro-rata basis. The completion of this transaction would not affect in any way the current shareholdings of shareholders in GlobalX.

"I am very excited to lead this effort to bring Canada Jetlines into the air with the support of GlobalX. The time is right for a new alternative for vacationing Canadians as we look at initially serving South Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexican markets," added Captain Doyle.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a new entrant airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to initially fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information please visit www.globalxair.com .

The completion of the spin out of Canada Jetlines transaction and distribution of any securities to shareholders in the new proposed company is subject to a number of conditions including the completion of legal and tax structuring analysis, identification of a suitable shell company, completion of financing and receipt of required regulatory approvals. There is no certainty the transaction will be completed on the terms proposed or at all. Further details will be provided in subsequent news releases.

The Company will also issue a total of 95,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. is a subsidiary of Global Crossing Airlines and will be a new entrant airline in Canada, with the intention to apply for Transport Canada certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. Initially Canada Jetlines will utilize Global Crossing Aircraft until certified. Subject to Transport Canada approvals, Canada Jetlines intends to initially fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the Canada, US, Caribbean and Latin American markets.

