Cryopreservation for IVF Market to Exhibit a Stellar 10.2% CAGR Amid 2020-2030: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on the expansion of infrastructure and strategic collaborations to enhance access to consumers.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global cryopreservation for IVF market is expected to reflect a notable CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global market is estimated to expand steadily with substantial enhancements to pregnancy success rates in long term storage for reproductive materials. Encouraging changes in guidelines for same sex couples, single parents, and older couples si likely to generate opportunities.

"Stringent regulations in several nations restrict couples from opting fertility treatment, which has forced couples to seek out treatment in other regions reinforcing to fertility tourism. With declines in costs of cryogenics this aspect will positively influence market expansion." says an FMI analyst.

Cryopreservation for IVF Market - Key Highlights

East Asia to remain lucrative regions among others, accounting for about 30% of the overall market share.

Cryopreservation media will hold more than 36% of the overall market share over the assessment period.

Embryo cryopreservation is likely to reflect higher growth prospects in the global market.

IVF clinics & centers will witness high demand due to the rapid rise facilities worldwide and implementation of cutting edge tech.

Cryopreservation for IVF Market - Drivers

Sturdier adoption of assisted reproductive technology and advances of novel cryopreservation techniques are supporting therapeutic applications.

The novel vitrification procedure to preserve essential part of reproductive medicine to bolster demand amid the foreseeable future.

Investments into the innovative techniques for assisted reproduction for patients is strengthening the case of cryopreservation methods.

Cryopreservation for IVF Market - Restraints

High costs of IVF treatments and cryogenics to restrict the growth of the market.

Less awareness about cryogenic offerings in emerging nations and rural areas are holding back acceptance rates in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The cryopreservation for IVF market has been adversely impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Concerns over precautions and procedures in terms of dealing with seropositive patients are prompting short-term developments. In addition, the threat of viral transmission and cross contamination amid cryogenic procedures is likely to restrict adoption amid the crisis.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the cryopreservation for IVF market are moderately fragmented. The companies have been majorly focused on investments into product launches and development. Major companies active in the global cryopreservation for IVF market include Millipore Sigma, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc., Kitazato Corp., Vitrolife AB, Brooks Life Sciences, Worthington Industries Inc., Corning Inc., and Cook Medical LLC.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Cryopreservation for IVF market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of Product Type (Cryopreservation Media, Cryopreservation Storage Devices( Dewars , Cryogenic Liquid Cylinders and Cryogenic Storage Tanks {Vapor Tanks, Storage Alarm Systems, LN 2 Auto Fill Systems, LN2 Sterilization System and Cryo Control/Inventory Management Systems} and Storage Container (Cryocanes, Visotubes and Cannisters), Consumables & Accessories ( Vitrification Carriers, Sperm Straws, Saw Freeze Straws and Cryovials), Cryo-Shipping (Dry Shipper Container, Clinical Pack Over Wrap and Cryogenic Labels)), Application (Oocycte Cryopreservation, Sperm Cryopreservation and Embryo Cryopreservation), End User (Biobanks, IVF & Fertility Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Cryo-shipping/couriers and Cryo Monitoring /Inventory Management) , across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. IVF Procedure Adoption Analysis

4.2. Key Promotional Strategies

4.3. Key Regulations

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Procedures / no of cycles, By Method

4.5.1. Slowfreeze

4.5.2. Vitrification

4.5.3. Oocyte vitrification

4.5.4. Embryo vitrification

4.5.5. Blastocyst vitrification

4.5.6. Sperm freeze

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Rise in number of IVF procedures

5.2.2. Increase in number of biobanks

5.2.3. Rising Adoption of cryopreservation

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

