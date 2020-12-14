Technavio estimates the global retail e-commerce software market is expected to grow by USD 3.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005475/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail E-Commerce Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the rise in international retailing. However, the threat from open-source software might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Retail E-Commerce Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the market saw maximum growth in the cloud-based deployment segment in 2019. The segment is mainly driven by the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions that eliminate the need for setting up hardware at office premises. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Retail E-Commerce Software Market: Geography Landscape

34% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as increasing purchases from online retail stores and the presence of many major retail e-commerce software vendors are fueling the growth of the retail e-commerce software market in North America.

The US is a key market for retail e-commerce software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Retail E-Commerce Software Market Vendors:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. operates its business through segments such as Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The company offers Magento Commerce. The software offers numerous out-of-the-box features, the ability to customize, and seamless third-party integrations.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Luminate planning, Luminate retail, and Luminate logistics. The company offers retail e-commerce software equipped with technologies such as SaaS, IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Episerver Inc.

Episerver Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers cloud-based software specifically built for the management of e-commerce, content, merchandising, and marketing.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global e-Commerce Technology Market Global e-commerce technology market is segmented by application (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global E-commerce Payment Market Global e-commerce payment market is segmented by type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005475/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/