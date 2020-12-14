Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
14.12.20
15:21 Uhr
0,752 Euro
+0,036
+5,03 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7270,75316:08
0,7310,74916:08
14.12.2020
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 14

FirstGroup plc

14 December 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 222 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 December 2020 at a price of £0.6759 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 30 Matching Shares were also awarded to Ryan Mangold.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Kemi Waterton-Zhou

Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name FirstGroup plc
b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.6759


£0.00		 222


30
d)
Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price




222

£150.05



30

£0.00
e) Date of the transaction 10/12/2020
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
