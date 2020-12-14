Liposome Drug Delivery Market Players Focus on Boosting Research Activities, Market Likely to Gain ~US$ 8 Bn in Revenues during 2019-2027: TMR

-Global liposome drug delivery market is foreseen to grow at attractive CAGR of ~9% during tenure of 2019 to 2027. Increased number of cancer patients and rising research activities are likely to fuel market growth in years ahead.

-North America liposome drug delivery market is likely to continue its dominance during assessment period.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liposome refers to a spherical vesicle that has minimum one lipid bilayer. In healthcare sector, liposomes are utilized as a vehicle for pharmaceutical drugs and nutrients administration. Increased research and development activities in the healthcare sector worldwide are estimated to generate prominent expansion avenues in the global liposome drug delivery market in the forthcoming years.

Liposomes are gathering traction across healthcare sector owing to their ability to work as potential antiviral agents that will assist in decreasing economic burden and social impact occurred owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises working in the liposome drug delivery market are focused on the development of liposomes that provide high solubility and extended circulating time to advance drug release profiles.

Key Findings of Liposome Drug Delivery Market Report

The liposome drug delivery market is likely to grow at CAGR of ~9% in the forecast period 2019-2027.

Thus, the market is predicted to gather revenues of ~US$ 8 Bn by 2027 end.

by 2027 end. The market was accounted for approximately US$ 3.6 Bn in 2018.

in 2018. Of all applications, the cancer therapy was dominant segment in the liposome drug delivery market during 2018.

The aforementioned segment is slated to continue this growth trend in the forthcoming years.

North America was dominant region in the market in 2018.

was dominant region in the market in 2018. Abovementioned region is estimated to maintain its dominant position during assessment period.

The nature of liposome drug delivery market is moderately fragmented with presence of many well-entrenched enterprises.

Liposome Drug Delivery Market (Product: Liposomal Doxorubicin, Liposomal Paclitaxel, Liposomal Amphotericin B, and Others; Technology: Stealth Liposome Technology, Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology, and DepoFoam Liposome Technology; and Application: Fungal Diseases, Pain Management, Cancer Therapy, Viral Vaccines, and Photodynamic Therapy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Liposome drug delivery is gaining popularity owing to many advantages it offers. One of the key advantages is the ability of this system to capture both lipophilic and hydrophilic compounds together with allowing a wide range of medications to be encapsulated by these vesicles. This scenario depicts that the global liposome drug delivery market will grow at rapid pace in the forthcoming years.

The global liposome drug delivery market is estimated to grow at striking pace throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. One of the key reasons attributed to this growth is rising cases of cancer. Liposome encapsulated drugs are widely utilized in the treatment of this deadly disease.

The market for liposome drug delivery is predicted to gather higher revenues on the back of rising use of liposomes as drug delivery system owing to its numerous advantages. Moving forward, the market will expand at swift pace due to technological advancements and sturdy pipeline of medications in the forthcoming years.

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Assessment

Major enterprises in the global liposome drug delivery market are focused on discovery of novel lipid compositions. Apart from this, companies are eyeing optimization of the stability as well as drug vehiculization abilities of liposomes. All these activities are indicative of the promising growth curve of the global liposome drug delivery market in the forthcoming period.

The list of important companies working in the liposome drug delivery market includes Astellas Pharma, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celsion Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Ipsen Pharma, Novartis AG, Luye Pharma Group, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The liposome drug delivery market can be segmented as follows:

Product

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Liposomal Amphotericin B

Others

Technology

Stealth Liposome Technology

Non-PEGylated Liposome Technology

DepoFoam Liposome Technology

Application

Fungal Diseases

Cancer Therapy

Pain Management

Viral Vaccines

Photodynamic Therapy

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

