Entrepreneur Jesse Willms is Featured in an Exclusive Article on Beforeitsnews.com Where He Discusses How Online Marketing Has Changed Amid COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has had a profound impact on the global economy, leaving thousands of businesses to adapt to a shifting consumer climate. As we slowly begin to return to a state of normalcy, experienced entrepreneur Jesse Willms discusses how businesses continue to navigate uncharted territory.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Currently, we are seeing monumental shifts in many areas across the business landscape, with some of the biggest transformations happening in marketing.

According to seasoned entrepreneur Jesse Willms, "The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the growth of SEO, as more consumers in both the B2C and B2C spaces are using search engines to search for companies and vendors." Given the sudden and complete shift to online business models, many traditional brick-and-mortar shops have had to completely re-establish company strategies and objectives. He further explains that "the COVID-19 pandemic has forced brands to re-invent how they stay relevant to customers in an increasingly unstable world."

In his feature article on Beforeitsnews.com, Willms outlines the five most pressing ways marketing has changed due to the pandemic. Additionally, he discusses technical software that can be used to increase functionality at this time and cross-departmental team building systems that are crucial in optimizing marketing campaigns.

