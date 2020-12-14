BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their oilseed and grain farming category offering. Users can browse unlimited company profiles, allowing them to discover 10,000+ oilseed and grain farming companies, spanning across 100+ countries, which are categorized into 90+ product and services. Discover Companies for Free

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005502/en/

Snapshot of BizVibe's oilseed and grain farming category (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies listed under oilseed and grain farming are defined as being primarily engaged in growing oilseed or grain crops and/or producing oilseed and grain seeds. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with oilseed and grain farming companies from all over the world.

More Details: https://agriculture.bizvibe.com/oilseed-and-grain-farming/

What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?

The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Quickly find the right companies best suited for your business

Browse unlimited companies

Oilseed and Grain Farming: Related Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's oilseed and grain farming industry group is categorized into 90+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 90+ offerings which include:

Soybean Farming

Rice Farming

Beam Farming

Canola Farming

Sesame Farming

Wheat Production

Corn Production

Seed Production

Lavender Oil

Jasmine Oil

View all related products and services

Discover Companies in the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting Industry

BizVibe lists oilseed and grain farming as a part of their agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting industry. This industry contains 19 total industry groups which all contain thousands of company profiles that can be viewed for free. There are 50,000+ agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting company profiles on BizVibe which are segmented into the following industry groups (in addition to oilseed and grain farming):

Vegetable and Melon Farming

Fruit and Tree Nut Farming

Cattle Ranching and Farming

Hog and Pig Farming

Poultry and Egg Production

Sheep and Goat Farming

Aquaculture

Logging

Fishing

Hunting and Trapping

View all agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting categories

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and helps sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005502/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

Email: jesse@bizvibe.com

+1 855-897-5880

Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/